Report: Panthers concerned about new Christian McCaffrey injury

September 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey’s health is once again in focus after the Carolina Panthers running back showed up on the injury report Wednesday.

McCaffrey did not practice due to a thigh injury, and there appears to be some concern about the running back’s status. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, a former Panthers beat writer, reported that this issue is seen as more serious than some other nagging injuries that have landed McCaffrey on the injury report this season.

McCaffrey has shown up on the injury report so frequently that he’s made jokes about it. Thus far, he has been able to play through everything, but it sounds like there is a real risk that things may be different this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

McCaffrey played in just ten games total in 2020 and 2021. Carolina had been a bit conservative with him so far in 2022, and the 26-year-old has put up 243 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries.

