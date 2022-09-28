Report: Panthers concerned about new Christian McCaffrey injury

Christian McCaffrey’s health is once again in focus after the Carolina Panthers running back showed up on the injury report Wednesday.

McCaffrey did not practice due to a thigh injury, and there appears to be some concern about the running back’s status. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, a former Panthers beat writer, reported that this issue is seen as more serious than some other nagging injuries that have landed McCaffrey on the injury report this season.

It’s my understanding there’s more concern around this quad injury than the previous nicks that landed him on the injury report this month https://t.co/1HvJNFQGQb — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 28, 2022

McCaffrey has shown up on the injury report so frequently that he’s made jokes about it. Thus far, he has been able to play through everything, but it sounds like there is a real risk that things may be different this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

McCaffrey played in just ten games total in 2020 and 2021. Carolina had been a bit conservative with him so far in 2022, and the 26-year-old has put up 243 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries.