Patrick Mahomes has funny remark about baby’s due date

Patrick Mahomes is looking to become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win two Super Bowls, but that is not the most important thing in his life at the moment. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also preparing to become a father, though he’s hoping that doesn’t happen until after Sunday.

Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, announced back in September that she is pregnant with the couple’s first baby. A reporter asked Mahomes for an update on Wednesday, and the quarterback joked that he is hoping Matthews can “hold off” on giving birth until after the Super Bowl. He did not reveal the baby’s specific due date but said it is fast approaching.

Mahomes says he’s not allowed to reveal the due date but it’s coming very soon. https://t.co/Vpredv9G7e — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 3, 2021

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged on Sept. 1, when Mahomes proposed on the same night of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. The two have been together since high school. You can see some of their prom pictures here.

Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense and scoring more points than Tom Brady may sound like daunting tasks for Mahomes, but the most important challenge of his life will come shortly after the big game.

