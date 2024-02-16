 Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit gunshot victims at children’s hospital

February 16, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Patrick Mahomes smiling

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Several children were among the fans who were injured when a shooting took place at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, and Patrick Mahomes paid some of the victims a hospital visit.

Mahomes and his wife Brittany on Friday visited Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where 12 victims — including 11 children aged between 6 and 15 — were treated after the parade. Malik Jackson of FOX 4 News Kansas City posted some photos on X that the family of a young girl who was shot shared with him.

Several Chiefs players have reportedly reached out to the hospital to check on the victims in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting.

Kansas City Police said on Thursday that a preliminary investigation revealed that the gunfire broke out following a dispute between several individuals. Three people have been detained in connection of the incident, and two of them are juveniles.

One person, Kansas City radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, died in the shooting.

Some videos that circulated on social media showed the terrifying moments when the shots rang out.

