Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit gunshot victims at children’s hospital

Several children were among the fans who were injured when a shooting took place at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, and Patrick Mahomes paid some of the victims a hospital visit.

Mahomes and his wife Brittany on Friday visited Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where 12 victims — including 11 children aged between 6 and 15 — were treated after the parade. Malik Jackson of FOX 4 News Kansas City posted some photos on X that the family of a young girl who was shot shared with him.

#KCSTRONG Below are photos of Patrick & Brittany Mahomes – after visiting with two of the shooting victims. An 8&10 year-old shot while celebrating their hometown team. The family tells us both are ok but have a long road to recovery. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/n83iROmFsE — Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) February 16, 2024

Several Chiefs players have reportedly reached out to the hospital to check on the victims in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting.

Kansas City Police said on Thursday that a preliminary investigation revealed that the gunfire broke out following a dispute between several individuals. Three people have been detained in connection of the incident, and two of them are juveniles.

One person, Kansas City radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, died in the shooting.

Some videos that circulated on social media showed the terrifying moments when the shots rang out.