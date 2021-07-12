Peyton Manning offers his take on Aaron Rodgers’ future with Packers

Peyton Manning wants to see the Denver Broncos do well. As one of the teams most closely linked to a possible Aaron Rodgers trade, one would think that would be something Manning wants to see, but it turns out that’s not the case.

Manning was asked about Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers while attending MLB All-Star festivities in Denver this week. The former quarterback said he sees Rodgers as a Packer, and hopes the two sides can work it out. He also voiced confidence in Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater as potential starters for the Broncos.

Peyton Manning on MLB Network during All Star workout said he hopes Aaron Rodgers can work it out with Green Bay. “That’s what I see him as.”

Peyton good with Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater as Broncos QB especially with training camp starting in 2 weeks. #9sports pic.twitter.com/BW6xnrRfY0 — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 12, 2021

Manning wants the Broncos to do well, but he’s also a football fan. For him, like many others, Rodgers playing for anyone other than the Packers would just be strange. Then again, the same could have been said about Manning leaving the Colts.

Some others associated with the Broncos would be much more eager to see the team land Rodgers. Manning seems content with however things play out, though it’s hard to imagine he’d be upset with Rodgers winding up in Denver.