Prosecutors want Lions’ Terrion Arnold jailed until trial

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared in a Tampa, Florida, courtroom Thursday via video following his surrender the previous night on felony charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, and conspiracy.

A judge ordered him held without bail pending a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for Monday morning, where prosecutors plan to argue he should remain in custody until trial.

The charges stem from a February 4 incident in which three men in their late teens were allegedly lured to a Tampa apartment, held at gunpoint, battered, pistol-whipped, and robbed. Authorities accuse Arnold, 23, of serving as the primary conspirator in retaliation for the theft of more than $250,000 in personal property from an Airbnb in Largo days earlier.

The victims were not involved in that theft, investigators said. The offenses carry the possibility of life in prison.

Arnold’s defense attorney stated he is “absolutely denying these allegations.” His agency representative, Denise White of EAG Sports Management, emphasized a lack of credible evidence and suggested reliance on cooperating witnesses with incentives to shift blame.

At least seven people face charges in the case, with two having pleaded guilty and one sentenced to four years.

The Lions acknowledged awareness of the situation but declined further comment out of respect for the legal process. Arnold, a 2024 first-round pick from Alabama, had been participating in the team’s activities before the arrest.