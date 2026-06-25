Lions’ Terrion Arnold facing a possible life sentence after arrest for armed robbery

Terrion Arnold is facing the possibility of life in prison after officially being implicated this week on some troubling charges.

The Detroit Lions cornerback Arnold was arrested on Wednesday night on four charges of kidnapping and four charges of armed robbery, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the charges for Arnold carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison.

Birkett adds that Arnold’s arrest comes hours after two defendants in the case agreed to plea deals in court. Arnold is said to have surrendered voluntarily on Wednesday and remained at Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Fla. as of the time of publication.

You can read Birkett’s full report on the situation here.

“There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations,” Arnold’s representation Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, said in a statement. “Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

We first learned back in February that Arnold had been linked to an armed robbery and kidnapping in Florida that allegedly served as retaliation for a pair of earlier robberies that had occurred at Arnold’s rental home. A court order claimed that Arnold and a group of friends planned out the robbery in an effort to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods that purportedly been stolen from an Airbnb that Arnold was renting (full details here).

The 23-year-old Arnold was Detroit’s first-round draft pick in 2024 (No. 24 overall). A product of the University of Alabam, Arnold appeared in just eight total games last season due to a shoulder injury, finishing with 31 combined tackles, eight passes defended, and one interception.