Ravens sign ex-Super Bowl champion defender

The Baltimore Ravens have found their Plan B amid the injury to Marlon Humphrey.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Ravens are signing veteran cornerback Ronald Darby, whom they had hosted for a visit earlier in the day. Darby will end up with a one-year deal worth up to $3.2 million.

The 29-year-old Darby will step in for Baltimore after Humphrey, their Pro Bowl cornerback, recently suffered a foot injury. Humphrey is expected to miss some time to start the 2023 season.

Darby is a former second-round pick who won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He was already drawing interest from other NFL teams weeks ago.

There are still doubts over Darby’s form after the torn ACL that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2022 season. But he figures to be a better option than the Ravens’ other non-Humphrey options at the right cornerback slot (second-year Jalyn Armour-Davis and journeyman Kevon Seymour). If Darby can provide Baltimore with passable spot production for the first couple of weeks of the season, that might be good enough for them.