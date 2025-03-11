Russell Wilson could face a major problem in free agency

Russell Wilson remains unsigned on the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, and he could be facing a real problem depending on how the rest of the market plays out.

Albert Breer of The MMQB noted Tuesday that Wilson’s market could dry up quickly if Aaron Rodgers winds up landing with the New York Giants. The Giants appear to be Wilson’s primary suitor, but his options outside of them are not good.

Breer reports that the Tennessee Titans have no interest in Wilson, and the Cleveland Browns also appear to be looking at other options. That might leave Wilson’s previous team, the Steelers, as his only option, even though Pittsburgh has not seemed too enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing Wilson back.

Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

For what it’s worth, there have been reports that the Titans do have some interest in Wilson, so there is conflicting information on that front.

Either way, Wilson obviously does not have a robust market. There are even reasons to believe that Wilson is not even the Giants’ Plan A, and the 36-year-old might just be the consolation prize for whoever fails to land Rodgers.

Wilson played 11 games for Pittsburgh last season. He threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He started off hot, but finished poorly, as the Steelers lost his last five starts, including a playoff defeat at Baltimore.