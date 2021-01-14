Russell Wilson pushing to be involved in Seahawks’ OC hire

The Seattle Seahawks are starting the process of hiring a new offensive coordinator after the firing of Brian Schottenheimer. It’s not clear what that process will look like, but the team’s quarterback knows what he wants it to entail.

Russell Wilson made clear on Thursday that he expects to be involved in the hiring process, adding that it is critical to him and his career that he have a say in who ultimately replaces Schottenheimer.

“As the quarterback, it’s imperative to my career,” Wilson said of the hire, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest.

Wilson certainly knows what he wants. He made clear that one thing he’d like to implement is a more up-tempo element to Seattle’s offense.

It’s ultimately up to Pete Carroll and the Seahawks’ organization how they handle this. Wilson is so hugely important to the franchise — and so adamant here — that they would probably be inviting trouble if they ignore him. The last thing the Seahawks need is for Wilson to grow angry with the organization. Just ask this other organization how that can go.