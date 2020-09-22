Saquon Barkley posts first message on Instagram since torn ACL

Saquon Barkley posted his first message on Instagram since suffering a serious knee injury.

Barkley was carted off the field during his New York Giants’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday due to his knee. An MRI on Monday confirmed that Barkley has a torn ACL that will require season-ending surgery.

Barkley raised some suspicion by deleting most posts from his Instagram account Sunday. He then posted a note on Instagram about it Monday.

“Gonna be a he-l of a story….” Barkley wrote as his caption (edited by LBS).

The way Barkley cleaned up his account and put out that comment makes it seem like he is ready for a new chapter in his career. This one will require a lengthy rehab to be ready for the 2021 NFL season.

Barkley was the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Giants in 2018 and was in his third NFL season. He had over 2,000 total yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie, but his production slipped last year. He got off to a slow start in Week 1 this season too.

If Barkley’s past comments about Adrian Peterson tell us anything, it’s that he will come back strong.