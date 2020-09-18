Saquon Barkley has perfect response to Tiki Barber’s criticism

Saquon Barkley had a perfect response to the criticism he received from Tiki Barber.

On his CBS Sports radio show Tuesday, Barber was critical of Barkley over the current New York Giants running back’s pass protection.

Barber said that Barkley needs work in that regard and punctuated his criticism by saying Barkley is a big dude who wants to play small.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, was asked on Thursday about the criticism and responded.

“Obviously Tiki’s a legend, did a lot of great things for this franchise. So I’m not going to look at it as disrespect; I’m going to look at it as a challenge. But same thing with him, I don’t care about outside opinions. I really only focus on the opinions in this building,” Barkley said.

That’s a great answer from Barkley. He showed respect for Barber and did not get offended. And the best thing to do with criticism is not fire back at someone, but to try and use it as motivation to improve.

If Barkley gets better at pass blocking, he would become a complete back. He’s already shown with some amazing highlights what a beast he can be.