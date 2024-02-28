Seahawks to release 3-time Pro Bowler?

 Skip to main content
February 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Sep 17, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks might be planning to move on from a player who was once considered a centerpiece of their defense.

Jamal Adams had a tumultuous 2023 season with the Seahawks. It may have been his last in Seattle, as Adams is expected to be released this offseason. The former All-Pro sent a cryptic message on X Tuesday that many interpreted as a confirmation that his time with the Seahawks has come to an end.

“Looking forward to the opportunity,” Adams wrote.

It is possible that Adams was talking about something other than football, but the timing probably was not a coincidence.

Adams, 28, missed almost the entire 2022 season because of a torn quadriceps and has dealt with chronic knee pain since. He was a healthy scratch late in 2023 and did not seem happy about it.

The Seahawks traded a first-round draft pick and then some when they acquired Adams in a trade with the New York Jets in 2020. He made his third Pro Bowl that year and signed a $70 million extension with Seattle the following offseason. Injuries have been a problem since.

Assuming Adams is healthy, there should be plenty of teams willing to take a chance on him if he becomes available.

