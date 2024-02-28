Seahawks to release 3-time Pro Bowler?

The Seattle Seahawks might be planning to move on from a player who was once considered a centerpiece of their defense.

Jamal Adams had a tumultuous 2023 season with the Seahawks. It may have been his last in Seattle, as Adams is expected to be released this offseason. The former All-Pro sent a cryptic message on X Tuesday that many interpreted as a confirmation that his time with the Seahawks has come to an end.

“Looking forward to the opportunity,” Adams wrote.

Looking forward to the opportunity. — Jamal Adams (@Prez) February 27, 2024

It is possible that Adams was talking about something other than football, but the timing probably was not a coincidence.

Adams, 28, missed almost the entire 2022 season because of a torn quadriceps and has dealt with chronic knee pain since. He was a healthy scratch late in 2023 and did not seem happy about it.

The Seahawks traded a first-round draft pick and then some when they acquired Adams in a trade with the New York Jets in 2020. He made his third Pro Bowl that year and signed a $70 million extension with Seattle the following offseason. Injuries have been a problem since.

Assuming Adams is healthy, there should be plenty of teams willing to take a chance on him if he becomes available.