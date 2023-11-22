Shaq Leonard linked to 2 teams after Colts release

Shaq Leonard officially cleared waivers on Wednesday, one day after the Indianapolis Colts released him. That means the former All-Pro can sign with any team for the rest of the season, and two appear to be among the leaders for his services.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are both expected to have interest in Leonard, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Other teams may also register interest.

Colts’ three-time All-Pro LB Darius Shaquille Leonard cleared waivers today, per source. He is now a free agent. Teams expected to have some level of interest include the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/l1K3msBc4G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2023

Leonard’s release came as a big shock Tuesday, as he has been one of the league’s best linebackers since being drafted in 2018. Injuries have taken a toll, however, and the 28-year-old saw his playing time decrease in 2023 following multiple surgeries.

The Eagles and Cowboys are both Super Bowl hopefuls with needs at the linebacker position. He would be a fine option for both of them.