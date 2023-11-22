 Skip to main content
Shaq Leonard linked to 2 teams after Colts release

November 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Darius Leonard looking up

Aug 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) looks at the video board against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Shaq Leonard officially cleared waivers on Wednesday, one day after the Indianapolis Colts released him. That means the former All-Pro can sign with any team for the rest of the season, and two appear to be among the leaders for his services.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are both expected to have interest in Leonard, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Other teams may also register interest.

Leonard’s release came as a big shock Tuesday, as he has been one of the league’s best linebackers since being drafted in 2018. Injuries have taken a toll, however, and the 28-year-old saw his playing time decrease in 2023 following multiple surgeries.

The Eagles and Cowboys are both Super Bowl hopefuls with needs at the linebacker position. He would be a fine option for both of them.

Dallas CowboysDarius LeonardPhiladelphia Eagles
