Report: Some owners ‘underwhelmed’ by Dan Snyder’s response to allegations

Dan Snyder has a lot of work to do to change the reputation of both himself and his franchise, and it seems he may not be off to a great start.

Washington’s NFL franchise was hit with allegations of sexual harassment by 15 women and portrayed a toxic culture within the organization. While Snyder was not directly accused of harassment in the piece, it did raise questions about how firm his grip on the franchise is. That is ultimately up to his fellow owners.

Snyder took part in a previously scheduled virtual owners’ meeting on Friday and addressed the allegations. According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, his response largely echoed the public statement he made, leaving some on the call feeling “underwhelmed.”

Per sources on yesterday’s owners-only virtual meeting, Dan Snyder addressed the Post story by @TheWillHobson and @lizclarketweet by not addressing it much more than in his public statement. It left a few owners and executives feeling underwhelmed. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) July 18, 2020

For now, it does not appear likely that Snyder’s fellow owners will try to force him to sell. The franchise will likely be watched closely for action, but it sounds like Snyder’s efforts are off to a mediocre start in the eyes of some of his colleagues.