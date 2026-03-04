Larry Brown Sports

Stefon Diggs sends message to Patriots fans ahead of his release

Stefon Diggs at practice
Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) walks to the podium to speak to the media after minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are releasing wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and the veteran had a nice message for the team’s fans on his way out the door.

Diggs posted a message on social media thanking Patriots fans for a memorable year and referred to them as “family forever” ahead of his departure.

Diggs spent just one season with the Patriots, though it will go down as a memorable one. He re-established himself as a valuable player coming off a torn ACL, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He definitely means it when he says the chance to come back and play again at a high level was quite meaningful to him.

The Patriots’ decision is ultimately a financial one, as Diggs’ cap charge was set to rise to $26.5 million next season. That was more than the team was willing to pay to keep him.

Diggs turned 32 in November. He should have plenty of suitors in free agency.

