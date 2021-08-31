Stephon Gilmore to miss at least first six games of season

The New England Patriots will have their hands full on defense for a significant portion of the 2021 season, as Stephon Gilmore will miss at least the team’s first six games.

Gilmore, who is recovering from quad surgery he had last season, has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. That means he will not be eligible to play until Week 7 at the earliest.

Patriots placing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore on the Physically Unable To Perform List, which means he will miss at least the first six games, per source. He is recovering from quad surgery at end of last season. His agent Jason Chayut of @SPORTSTARSNYC confirmed the move to ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

That is a massive hit to the Patriots’ defense, as Gilmore is their best player on that side of the ball. The cornerback has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons and is just two years removed from being named Defensive Player of the Years.

Gilmore is in the final year of his contract and has been openly seeking a new deal. He still showed up to training camp, which seemed like an indication that negotiations could be heading in the right direction.