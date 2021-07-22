Stephon Gilmore reportedly present at Patriots camp despite contract issues

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has made it clear that he wants a new contract, but that didn’t stop him from showing up to training camp on schedule.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Gilmore was present with other veterans on Thursday when it came time to report to camp. He has been placed on the PUP list, meaning he cannot practice at this time.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore was present when team veterans reported to training camp, per source. He will begin camp on PUP after a season-sending injury in 2020. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 22, 2021

Gilmore missed five games last season from a quad injury. If he’s not ready to play, it makes sense for him to show up, avoid getting fined for skipping camp, and rehab the injury while continuing to put pressure on the Patriots for a new deal.

The 30-year-old Gilmore is entering the final year of his deal and is set to make a $7 million base salary. That’s a low rate for a Pro Bowl-caliber player like him, which is why he wants a new deal. It’s not clear where things stand between him and the team, as there have been reports varying from a likely trade to work being done on an extension. Gilmore’s presence in camp has to be somewhat encouraging, but for now, it doesn’t seem much has changed.