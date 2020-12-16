Todd Gurley takes hilarious shot at Lamar Jackson after bathroom mishap

Lamar Jackson became the subject of a whole bunch of hilarious bathroom jokes when he left Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and Todd Gurley is the latest to take a hilarious swipe at the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

Gurley had a classic bathroom mishap on Wednesday, and he decided to share what happened with the world. The Atlanta Falcons star tweeted that he dropped his phone in the toilet while he was … well, you know. But don’t worry, he disinfected it immediately after.

Dropped my phone in the toilet while taking a #2 smh. Shxt happens literally — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 16, 2020

I just sprayed my phone with Mrs. Meyer’s cleaner and called it a day lol — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 16, 2020

That would have been funny enough, but Gurley didn’t leave it at that. Instead, he followed up by tagging Jackson in a tweet and asking if the reigning NFL MVP has any pointers for him.

Jackson missed roughly half a quarter of Baltimore’s game against the Browns on Monday night after he went to the locker room for what he says was cramping. However, many people suspected he had to poop, and a video of him running back out of the tunnel breathed life into that theory. Jackson told reporters he received an IV for cramps, but that didn’t make all the Twitter jokes any less entertaining.

Jackson even sent a funny tweet of his own about the incident.

Whether he had a bathroom emergency or not, Jackson is stuck with the poop jokes now. Gurley getting in on the fun was further proof of that.