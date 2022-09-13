 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 13, 2022

Tom Brady addresses infamous rumor about his training camp hiatus

September 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Brady puts up his hand

Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If Tom Brady left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp to film for the upcoming season of “The Masked Singer,” he would be contractually obligated to keep quiet about it. But if you are willing to take the star quarterback at his word, you can now feel confident that we are not going to see him on the reality TV show.

In the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady was asked point-blank by Gray if he was was involved with “The Masked Singer.” The 45-year-old laughed it off and issued a firm denial.

“I don’t know where they get all these things,” Brady said. “They’ve gotta talk about something. It wasn’t me. I wasn’t masked and I’m not a singer. It wouldn’t really fit my profile. I’m basically good at one thing, which is throwing passes. Other than that, I’m basically worthless.”

Brady questioned where the theory came from, but those who have followed the rumor know that it originated on Reddit. The Reddit user who presented the theory actually made a very compelling argument, even if it was somewhat unrealistic.

This is not the first time Brady has addressed the reality TV rumor, but it can probably be put to rest now.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus