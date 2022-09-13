Tom Brady addresses infamous rumor about his training camp hiatus

If Tom Brady left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp to film for the upcoming season of “The Masked Singer,” he would be contractually obligated to keep quiet about it. But if you are willing to take the star quarterback at his word, you can now feel confident that we are not going to see him on the reality TV show.

In the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady was asked point-blank by Gray if he was was involved with “The Masked Singer.” The 45-year-old laughed it off and issued a firm denial.

My guy @JimGrayOfficial asking the tough questions 😂😂😂 Full episode out now: https://t.co/BNQZqyYCb4 pic.twitter.com/h9PljCZClV — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 13, 2022

“I don’t know where they get all these things,” Brady said. “They’ve gotta talk about something. It wasn’t me. I wasn’t masked and I’m not a singer. It wouldn’t really fit my profile. I’m basically good at one thing, which is throwing passes. Other than that, I’m basically worthless.”

Brady questioned where the theory came from, but those who have followed the rumor know that it originated on Reddit. The Reddit user who presented the theory actually made a very compelling argument, even if it was somewhat unrealistic.

This is not the first time Brady has addressed the reality TV rumor, but it can probably be put to rest now.