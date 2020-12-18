 Skip to main content
Friday, December 18, 2020

Tom Brady discusses his relationship with Bruce Arians

December 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

Whatever their relationship is like behind closed doors, Tom Brady and Bruce Arians are still playing nice in public.

Brady weighed in on his relationship with Arians while speaking to the media on Thursday. The veteran quarterback said the relationship was “great” and the “honest dialogue” is something he enjoyed.

It’s up to you whether you believe Brady or not. Arians has been somewhat scrutinized all season for his frequent criticisms of Brady, but the coach has changed his tune a bit in recent weeks.

Brady has passed for 30 touchdowns and 3,496 yards in 13 games this season for the 8-5 Bucs. At least statistically, he’s not the issue.

