Tom Brady discusses his relationship with Bruce Arians

Whatever their relationship is like behind closed doors, Tom Brady and Bruce Arians are still playing nice in public.

Brady weighed in on his relationship with Arians while speaking to the media on Thursday. The veteran quarterback said the relationship was “great” and the “honest dialogue” is something he enjoyed.

Tom Brady says he has a "great relationship" with Bruce Arians, appreciates the "open, honest dialogue" they have. Said they haven't been able to get to know each other as personally as with so many things with COVID restrictions, but they've enjoyed what interaction they've had. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 17, 2020

It’s up to you whether you believe Brady or not. Arians has been somewhat scrutinized all season for his frequent criticisms of Brady, but the coach has changed his tune a bit in recent weeks.

Brady has passed for 30 touchdowns and 3,496 yards in 13 games this season for the 8-5 Bucs. At least statistically, he’s not the issue.