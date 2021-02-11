Tom Brady’s knee issue more significant than indicated?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a surprise bit of information on Thursday when indicating that quarterback Tom Brady would need a minor knee procedure. One report indicates that the issue is a bit more significant than the team is letting on.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported Thursday that the issue with Brady’s injured left knee is more significant than reported, and goes beyond a simple clean-up.

Re: Brady's injured left knee, a source told me that he needs more than just a little clean-up. "When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater." pic.twitter.com/ri6wm3hXAF — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 11, 2021

As described by the Buccaneers, Brady’s procedure is a minor one, so what Volin is describing would be significantly different. It clearly wasn’t bad enough to inhibit him on the field, as he didn’t look hobbled or limited at any point.

The 43-year-old did look okay at the parade, other than the drunkenness. Maybe we’ll learn more in the weeks to come.