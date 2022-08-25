Buccaneers drop hint about Tom Brady’s preseason status

Things appear to be returning to normal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after some Tom Brady preseason drama.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles suggested Thursday that Brady will play some part in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Any appearance would mark Brady’s preseason debut.

“Everyone who is healthy will play,” Bowles said when asked about Brady’s status, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

The Buccaneers will want to get Brady in-game reps, even if he doesn’t totally need the work. One important factor will be to get Brady work behind the injury-hit offensive line, as well as ensuring he can connect with new teammate Julio Jones in game action.

Brady has been the subject of speculation after an 11-day absence from camp that was due to “personal reasons.” While the team has sought to downplay the issue as pre-planned and not a big deal, some reports have hinted that this may not necessarily be the case.