Driver Alexander Rossi shoots his shot with Tom Brady

Tom Brady made it clear over the weekend that he is already bored now that football season has ended, and IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi has offered one way to help the seven-time Super Bowl champion pass the time.

Brady sent a tweet on Sunday sarcastically asking his nearly 2 million Twitter followers what he is supposed to do with himself for the next five months. Rossi, who is apparently a huge fan of No. 12, called Brady’s attention to the IndyCar race that will be held in St. Petersburg, Fla., on April 25. Rossi even offered to let Brady stay with him.

There’s an #IndyCar race in your backyard in April. Also I’m an excellent house guest. https://t.co/ioqsDCSq9D — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) February 21, 2021

Rossi’s racing team, Andretti Autosport, then tweeted at Brady telling him how much Rossi loves the quarterback. Rossi had a great response.

There are worse ways to spend your time, Tom.

Brady has fans all across the realm of sports, and many of them are fellow professionals. We saw a great example of that when Red Sox slugger JD Martinez showed up to spring training on Sunday in this hilarious Brady T-shirt.

If Brady is free at the end of April, he now has at least one offer on the table.