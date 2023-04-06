Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon respond to dating rumors

Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon have responded to rumors about them dating.

Just recently, a report said that Brady and Witherspoon were dating. The rumor seemed a little ridiculous, but it likely stemmed from the two being recently divorced.

Whatever led to the rumors popping up, the two celebrities have shot them down.

On Wednesday, representatives for both Brady and Witherspoon denied the dating rumors. A source even told People that the two have never even met.

Brady and Gisele announced their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced late last month that they were separated. The “Legally Blonde” star filed for divorce on March 30.

Both Brady and Witherspoon have three children, which would give them quite a Brady Bunch if they were to actually date. But the rumors are false.

Although Brady and Witherspoon are not dating, a report last week said that Brady has begun to date again. The 7-time Super Bowl champion retired from the NFL in February, marking his second year in a row retiring. This retirement seems more final than last time.