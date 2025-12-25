Karl-Anthony Towns announces big news with his girlfriend Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are having a very eventful Christmas this year.

The New York Knicks star big man Towns announced in a joint Instagram post with his longtime girlfriend Woods on Thursday that they have gotten engaged. The couple shared photos from Towns’ proposal atop what appeared to be a New York City skyscraper.

“Marry Christmas” wrote Woods in the caption.

Towns, 30, has been in a relationship with Woods, 28, since 2020. Woods is a model and socialite who has over 4.3 million followers on Instagram and is best known for her friendship with Kylie Jenner.

The couple already sparked engagement rumors over a year ago after Woods was spotted with a large diamond ring on her finger. But now Towns and Woods are engaged for real, taking to Instagram to make the news official.

Towns played on Christmas Day for the Knicks, posting 11 points and 14 rebounds to help the team secure a very exciting 126-124 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. Now Towns gets to go home and spend the holidays with his newly-minted fiancée in Woods.