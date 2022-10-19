 Skip to main content
Travis Kelce makes move to help Chiefs clear cap space for notable player

October 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Travis Kelce looking on

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field during pregame warmups prior to the Chiefs’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce is being a team player, and he’s hoping that his recent move can help out his team.

Kelce said on his “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” show Wednesday that he restructured his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs tight end said the team called his agent and asked if he could move some money around to free up cap space.

What’s the reason for the move? It’s apparently intended to help the Chiefs’ pursuit of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“It’s a start to a move. You’re freeing up cap space to do something … to get better as a team,” Travis said of the move.

His brother Jason asked about the rumors about the Chiefs getting Beckham. Travis is excited for that possibility.

“I want them to come true. I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility.

“Something’s in the air for sure. And if it means OBJ…”

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl with the Rams. Beckham is weighing his options before deciding where to sign. It sounds like the Chiefs are a top contender for him.

Kansas City ChiefsTravis Kelce
