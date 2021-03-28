 Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence will not attend NFL Draft in Cleveland

March 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence had the opportunity to attend the NFL Draft in person, but he’s passing on it.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lawrence declined the NFL’s invitation to attend the draft in Cleveland. Instead, the likely No. 1 pick will watch the draft at Clemson with select family and friends, which was his preference all along.

Unlike last year, there will be some in-person draft functions in Cleveland. It will be unusual, especially without the presumptive top pick there, but it seems likely some other prospects will probably attend.

Attending the draft can lead to some awkward moments if things don’t go as planned. That’s exceedingly unlikely for Lawrence, but he would rather just watch with his friends.

