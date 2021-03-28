Trevor Lawrence will not attend NFL Draft in Cleveland

Trevor Lawrence had the opportunity to attend the NFL Draft in person, but he’s passing on it.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lawrence declined the NFL’s invitation to attend the draft in Cleveland. Instead, the likely No. 1 pick will watch the draft at Clemson with select family and friends, which was his preference all along.

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence is declining the chance to attend the draft in Cleveland and is instead choosing to watch it at Clemson with a few family members and friends, per sources. Despite NFL’s invite, Lawrence never wavered in his desire to watch draft at Clemson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

Unlike last year, there will be some in-person draft functions in Cleveland. It will be unusual, especially without the presumptive top pick there, but it seems likely some other prospects will probably attend.

Attending the draft can lead to some awkward moments if things don’t go as planned. That’s exceedingly unlikely for Lawrence, but he would rather just watch with his friends.