Tyreek Hill had great reaction to Bradley Chubb trade

Tyreek Hill had a great reaction to his Miami Dolphins making a trade for Bradley Chubb on Tuesday.

The Dolphins acquired Chubb in a trade with the Denver Broncos. They sent a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick and Chase Edmonds to Denver for Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Hill couldn’t believe that his Dolphins had made a move for such a big-time pass-rusher.

Am I reading this right ? — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 1, 2022

“Am I reading this right ?” he asked on Twitter after reports of the trade surfaced.

Yes, you were reading that right, Tyreek.

As if that weren’t enough, minutes after Hill sent his tweet, the Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson Jr. in a trade with San Francisco.

Miami is 5-3 this season. More importantly, they’ve gone 5-1 in games Tua Tagovailoa has played (the loss was when Tua suffered a concussion against the Bengals). The Dolphins know that they are a championship contending-team when Tagovailoa is on the field. It’s no surprise then that they’re cashing in their trade chips for some talent that can aid their championship pursuit.