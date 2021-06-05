Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce seem to want the Chiefs to acquire Julio Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs have all kinds of offensive talent, but some members of the team seem quite eager to add another big name to the mix.

In separate interviews recently, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill both expressed their interest in playing with Julio Jones, who is likely to be traded by the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m intrigued,” Kelce said of playing with Jones on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “My eyes are open, I’m peeking at the headlines seeing where it goes. Listen, that’s a game-changer when you talk about guys that can make plays anywhere on the field, full route tree no matter where you put him. I mean that’s a guy that changes the game and changes teams, so I’m interested to see where he lands.”

Speaking at his youth football camp on Friday, Hill echoed similar sentiments.

“If I could play alongside Julio Jones, that would be amazing,” Hill said, via Taylor Eldridge of the Kansas City Star. “I was in high school when he was doing his thing at Alabama, and I’ve been a fan ever since. How big he is, how fast he is and how dominant he is, we all know Julio is arguably the best in the game. If I’m able to play alongside Julio, I would love it.”

The Chiefs would certainly be something with Jones in the lineup. His contract is definitely a hindrance, and the team hasn’t really been linked with Jones, but it would certainly be fun to watch.

It sounds like one of Kansas City’s AFC rivals might end up landing Jones instead.

Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense via CC-BY 2.0