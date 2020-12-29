Video: Bill Belichick throws phone after losing challenge

Bill Belichick is known for mostly stoic behavior on the sidelines, but he showed some serious anger during Monday night’s New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game.

The Bills got the ball after receiving the opening kickoff of the second half. On the first play of their possession, Josh Allen completed a pass near the sideline to Dawson Knox. Belichick threw a challenge flag on the play, thinking it was an incomplete pass because Knox did not get both feet down.

Even before the referees announced the catch would stand, Belichick realized he got poor advice to challenge the call and threw his phone on the sideline.

The Patriots blew a timeout with that bad decision, which went Buffalo’s way.

It’s not often we see a sideline “outburst” of sorts for Belichick, but with his team down 24-9 and already eliminated from the playoffs, the frustration is evident. Belichick also got testy with a reporter during the week.