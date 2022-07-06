Video: RFK Stadium catches on fire

Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, the former home of the Washington Commanders, caught fire on Tuesday.

Ellie Hall of BuzzFeed News initially tweeted a photo Tuesday afternoon of the stadium with black smoke bellowing from the southwest side. According to Hall, firefighters had to use buzz saws to gain entry into the venue and carried a hose in once they did so.

RFK Stadium is on fire: pic.twitter.com/pGYhqXgYdz — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) July 5, 2022

Firefighters in full SCBA using buzz saws to enter the stadium: pic.twitter.com/FQef8DMSbL — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) July 5, 2022

The DC Fire and EMS Twitter page provided an update that responders were “in the process of extinguishing flames” for several fires in “below grade levels” at the stadium. No injuries were reported.

Working Fire RFK Stadium. #DCsBravest have located several fires in below grade levels in the stadium. In the process of extinguishing same. No injuries reported. Investigators enroute. pic.twitter.com/RguAa8KPeM — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 5, 2022

The account later confirmed that all fires had been put out.

Update Working Fire RFK Stadium. #DCsBravest confirm all fires located and extinguished. Incident under control. No injuries. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 5, 2022

Opened in 1961, RFK Stadium hosted the Washington Commanders until the team moved to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland after 1996. D.C. United of the MLS spent 18 years at the stadium, while the Washington Nationals played there from 2005 to 2007 before moving to Nationals Park in 2008. The venue also hosted Word Cup matches in 1994 and Olympic soccer games in 1996.

The stadium will eventually be demolished, but the exact date in unclear.