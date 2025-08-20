Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller shares his hot take about why Tom Brady is not the GOAT

Von Miller with a hat on
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is regarded by many as the greatest to ever play quarterback in the NFL, but Von Miller is not on board with that.

Miller appeared on Johnny Manziel’s “Glory Daze” podcast and weighed in on the GOAT debate with a somewhat surprising choice. The legendary pass rusher and current Washington Commander argued that Peyton Manning is the real GOAT, and credited Manning with changing the way the position is played.

“For me, it will always be Peyton Manning. He changed the quarterback position,” Miller said. “Check and check, change the play, change the play again, go over top. He wasn’t scrambling and doing any of that stuff. He did it all with his arm.”

Miller, of course, played with Manning and won a Super Bowl with him on the Denver Broncos. That likely helped color his opinion, as he pointed out what a good teammate Manning was and how the quarterback knew everyone in the building.

Miller’s opinion puts him in a minority. Even other legendary quarterbacks have ceded the GOAT title to Brady, in part because of his seven Super Bowl titles. Manning only won two championships, largely because Brady kept depriving him of the opportunity.

Manning is a five-time MVP and one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of all time. Brady, however, has the championships, and for most people, that is the difference. Miller clearly feels differently.

