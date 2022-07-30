Rookie WR is breakout star of Giants camp

The New York Giants may have a rookie to watch in their offense, at least according to one reporter.

After visiting Giants camp, Peter King of NBC Sports named rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson as a player to watch in the regular season. According to King, Robinson looks like a versatile piece who has impressed defenders that have gone up against him.

“The star, I thought, of the Giants offense in the practice I saw was Wan’Dale Robinson, the second-round pick out of Kentucky,” King said. “A smurfy little receiver, he plays a lot of different roles. I see him ending up in the slot in this offense. Talking to Xavier McKinney, the star safety for the Giants, and he said ‘This kid is a problem.'”

Robinson was viewed as a reach when the Giants took him in the second round of April’s draft, but perhaps they saw something others didn’t. One issue was Robinson’s height, as he was listed at 5-foot-8 during the NFL Combine. The Giants are apparently high enough on him that they tried to convince people that he’s a bit taller than that.

Robinson will face plenty of competition for targets with Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay both featuring in the Giants’ receiver corps. He could be a name to watch regardless, though.