This NFC team reportedly ‘loves’ Trey Lance

Much of the talk leading up to the NFL Draft has been about Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Justin Fields. Trevor Lawrence has been the presumed No. 1 pick and regarded by many as the top quarterback prospect. But there is one other quarterback in the mix to go highly, who isn’t receiving too much buzz: Trey Lance. However, one team reportedly “loves” him.

Michael Lombardi said on his “The GM Shuffle” podcast episode published Wednesday that he knows Washington loves Lance. He also suggested Washington could trade a haul to move up for Lance.

“I think Washington is going to be the next team to unload all their picks to try to get a QB,” Lombardi said. “I think they love Lance. I don’t think, I know Washington loves Lance. So, will they trade up to get Lance? That remains to be seen.”

Washington won the NFC East last season and made the playoffs, meaning they will be picking at No. 19. They would have to do some work to move up in the draft. Whether they make a move depends on how motivated they are to get Lance. The window seems to be open for them to move up to No. 4 if they want.

Washington currently has three QBs under contract: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, and Kyle Allen. None of the three are franchise quarterbacks, which could lead Washington to have interest in a QB this draft. Might they move up for Lance? It would probably take a lot. We know one person who would be a fan of the move.