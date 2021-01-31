Washington reportedly willing to trade more than 1st-round pick for quarterback

The Washington Football Team should be kept in mind as a possible contender for the two top quarterbacks on the trade market.

Reporter Josina Anderson said on Saturday that Washington would be willing to trade more than a first-round pick for a top veteran quarterback.

My understanding is the Washington Football Team is open to potentially, dealing more than just a 1st-rounder for a formidable veteran QB, depending on if it's the right deal*. The team is currently exploring its options. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2021

Washington used a first-round pick on Dwayne Haskins in 2019, but he didn’t work out and they have already cut him. They have Alex Smith on the roster, they can try to retain Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Smith’s health is unreliable due to his numerous leg surgeries, which makes quarterback a position of need for them.

Washington holds the No. 19 overall pick in this year’s draft. They also have numerous talented players on defense who could entice another team. They are reported to be one of three teams in pursuit of Matthew Stafford. Deshaun Watson is another quarterback seeking a trade.