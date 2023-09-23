WR Robbie Chosen gets promoted by his new NFL team

The artist formerly known as Robby Anderson is back in the NFL ranks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that wide receiver Robbie Chosen has been elevated by the Miami Dolphins from their practice squad to their active roster. The move comes as a result of fellow Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle being ruled out of Week 3 against Denver due to a concussion.

The 30-year-old Chosen, a 1,000-yard receiver with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, signed with Miami in April but was waived as part of final roster cuts at the end of August. He then re-signed with the Dolphins as a member of the practice squad. Now Chosen is set for his first NFL action since a 2022 season where a sideline outburst led to him getting traded.

Originally known professionally as Robby Anderson, the veteran receiver legally changed his name to Robbie Anderson in 2022 and then to Chosen Anderson earlier this year (before finally tweaking it to Robbie Chosen). Whatever his name is though, the Dolphins are hoping that he can provide some fill-in production behind Tyreek Hill in the passing game on Sunday (with some mix of Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, and Erik Ezukanma also helping to pick up the slack for Waddle).