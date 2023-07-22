 Skip to main content
Video: British Open briefly delayed by a toad

July 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Action at the Open Championship was briefly delayed on Saturday due to an unlikely intruder.

Play had to be stopped at the 13th hole at Royal Liverpool after a toad appeared on the fairway. The toad had to be removed before play could continue.

Why all the fuss over a toad? This was no ordinary amphibian. The Natterjack toad is a threatened species and heavily protected by UK law, according to Joel Beall of Golf Digest. A specialist is required to safely remove them if they are spotted on the course, a responsibility that in this case fell to Royal Liverpool links manager James Bledge.

Normally when we see animal delays at golf tournaments, the animal in question is a little more dangerous. Still, a toad delay is at least unique and memorable, as long as it doesn’t last too long.

The Open Championship
