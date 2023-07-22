Video: British Open briefly delayed by a toad

Action at the Open Championship was briefly delayed on Saturday due to an unlikely intruder.

Play had to be stopped at the 13th hole at Royal Liverpool after a toad appeared on the fairway. The toad had to be removed before play could continue.

Why all the fuss over a toad? This was no ordinary amphibian. The Natterjack toad is a threatened species and heavily protected by UK law, according to Joel Beall of Golf Digest. A specialist is required to safely remove them if they are spotted on the course, a responsibility that in this case fell to Royal Liverpool links manager James Bledge.

Normally when we see animal delays at golf tournaments, the animal in question is a little more dangerous. Still, a toad delay is at least unique and memorable, as long as it doesn’t last too long.