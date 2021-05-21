Brooks Koepka breaks out goatee for PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka means business at the PGA Championship this week.

Koepka posted a photo of himself on Twitter Wednesday showing off his new facial hair style. He’s sporting a goatee, which signifies he “means business.”

Koepka also looked beefier at the PGA Championship than he has been in the past. Compare it to two years ago when he lost weight for an ESPN nude photoshoot.

The goatee seemed to be working for Koepka. He shot a 3-under 69 in the first round at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. He was at the top of the leaderboard for most of the second day on Friday. What’s impressive is that Koepka is still recovering from knee surgery and around six months away from being at 100 percent. You would hardly know it by checking his scorecard.