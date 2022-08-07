Collin Morikawa had near disaster with his golf clubs at airport

Anyone who has flown understands the anxiety of wondering whether your luggage might be lost, but Collin Morikawa experienced that on a much more dramatic level when he was traveling on Sunday.

Morikawa was on a flight waiting to take off when he saw his golf clubs fall off of a luggage cart and onto the tarmac. The two-time major champion could only watch helplessly as his clubs sat on the ground. He tweeted a photo of the near disaster.

Clubs fell out of the luggage cart and sat there for a few min with no one in sight. Let’s just say I was freaking out on the inside. Here we come #playoffs pic.twitter.com/0Rwde5sHSV — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) August 7, 2022

Fortunately, a vehicle did not come by and run the clubs over. Morikawa tweeted an update a few hours later showing that there was a happy resolution.

There’s a hero out there somewhere🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9cXzbtMR7y — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) August 7, 2022

Believe it or not, we have actually seen a situation where a golfer had his clubs lost by an airline on the way to a tournament. Fortunately, Morikawa did not meet the same fate.

Morikawa was on his way to Memphis, Tenn., where he will play in the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He is 23rd in the standings.