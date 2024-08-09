 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 9, 2024

Golf legend Chi Chi Rodriguez dies at 88

August 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Chi Chi Rodriguez finishes a swing

May 13, 2006; Sandestin, FL, USA; Chi Chi Rodriguez hits his tee shot on the 13th hole of the Raven course during the second round of the Boeing Championships at Sandestin. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst

Legendary former PGA Tour golfer Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez has died.

The PGA Tour announced on Thursday that Rodriguez has died at the age of 88.

“Chi Chi Rodriguez’s passion for charity and outreach was surpassed only by his incredible talent with a golf club in his hand,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “A vibrant, colorful personality both on and off the golf course, he will be missed dearly by the PGA Tour and those whose lives he touched in his mission to give back. The PGA Tour sends its deepest condolences to the entire Rodriguez family during this difficult time.”

Rodriguez grew up in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. He was a fan favorite in large part because he was one of the best stories in golf, as he learned to play while hitting cans with sticks in his native country. Rodriguez served for two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the 1950s and made his debut on the PGA Tour in 1960.

Rodriguez had eight career victories on the PGA Tour and 22 wins in the PGA Tour Champions. He was part of the United States Ryder Cup Team in 1973. While he never won a major, Rodriguez was one of the most popular players in professional golf because he was animated and loved to entertain fans.

Rodriguez was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.

Article Tags

Chi Chi Rodriguez
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus