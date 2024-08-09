Golf legend Chi Chi Rodriguez dies at 88

Legendary former PGA Tour golfer Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez has died.

The PGA Tour announced on Thursday that Rodriguez has died at the age of 88.

“Chi Chi Rodriguez’s passion for charity and outreach was surpassed only by his incredible talent with a golf club in his hand,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “A vibrant, colorful personality both on and off the golf course, he will be missed dearly by the PGA Tour and those whose lives he touched in his mission to give back. The PGA Tour sends its deepest condolences to the entire Rodriguez family during this difficult time.”

Rodriguez grew up in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. He was a fan favorite in large part because he was one of the best stories in golf, as he learned to play while hitting cans with sticks in his native country. Rodriguez served for two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the 1950s and made his debut on the PGA Tour in 1960.

Rodriguez had eight career victories on the PGA Tour and 22 wins in the PGA Tour Champions. He was part of the United States Ryder Cup Team in 1973. While he never won a major, Rodriguez was one of the most popular players in professional golf because he was animated and loved to entertain fans.

Chi Chi flare was unmatched. His 1987 @seniorpgachamp win was 1 of his 22 senior titles. pic.twitter.com/iMspmK2Ldo — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 20, 2019

Rodriguez was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.