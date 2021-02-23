Justin Thomas gets emotional when discussing Tiger Woods car crash

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday that left him hospitalized, and Justin Thomas was among those who were seriously concerned for the 15-time major champion.

Thomas, who has become one of Tiger’s closest friends on the PGA Tour, was asked about the crash during his media availability at the WGC-Workday Championship. He fought back tears and said he is worried for Tiger’s two children.

Woods has a daughter, Sam, and son, Charlie. He has spoken extensively in recent years about the importance of spending more time with them. Charlie already looks like he has the makings of a golf superstar, and the similarities he has to his father are mind-blowing.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Tuesday that the car Woods was driving crashed and rolled over. Footage from the scene showed Tiger’s SUV on its side and extremely damaged. You can see a photo here.

Woods’ agent said Tiger sustained multiple leg injuries and was undergoing surgery.