Funny video: Even Junior Team USA member couldn’t believe they won

January 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Team USA Hockey juniors

Team USA won the IIHF World Junior Championship with a 2-0 win over Canada at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Tuesday, and even one of the team’s players couldn’t believe it.

As Team USA lined up to receive their gold medals for their win at the event, NHL Network cameras captured the players’ reactions. One of the young players was even heard saying “are you shi–ing me?” about the team’s win. One of the announcers humorously replied, “Nope. No we are not.”

Nope, it’s not a fantasy. Team USA won the World Junior Championship.

This marks the fifth time the U.S. won the World Juniors and fourth time they won gold by beating Canada in the championship.

