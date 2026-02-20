Larry Brown Sports

Hilary Knight had 5-word quote about her clutch tying goal

The US womens hockey team celebrates
Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Hilary Knight (21) of the United States is hugged by teammates after scoring a goal against Canada in the women's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Hilary Knight scored the game-tying goal that helped send the US women’s hockey team to overtime in their gold-medal clash against Canada on Thursday at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Italy. The US then won the game 2-1 in overtime on a goal by Megan Keller to snag the country’s third gold medal in women’s hockey.

Knight, who is the captain of the US women’s hockey team, spoke with the media after winning the gold medal. She delivered a great quote about her mindset following the goal she scored.

“We’re gonna win the game,” Knight says was her thought after scoring.

That type of confidence paid off, as the US ended up winning 2-1 in overtime thanks to Keller’s goal.

So much of athletic success is owed to confidence and having the belief you can do things. Knight didn’t let herself get down despite her team losing 1-0. Instead, she took things upon herself, scored a goal, and then her team won it in overtime.

The US has won three gold medals in women’s hockey. Knight is the country’s career leader with 15 Olympic goals and 33 Olympic points.

