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Diego Lopes had one of the coldest UFC photos ever after KO win at the White House

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Diego Lopes being interviewed after his win at the UFC 250 Freedom event at the White House

Diego Lopes had his moment of glory immortalized in a photo for the ages on Sunday at the UFC’s first-ever event at the White House in Washington, D.C.

The Brazilian Lopes (28-8-0) won the opening fight of the UFC 250 Freedom main card over Steve Garcia (19-6-0) via TKO in the second round. Lopes caught his American opponent with a vicious left hook that left the latter dazed. Lopes then piled on with some heavy blows before scoring the knockout on a defenseless Garcia lying on the mat.

Garcia entered the bout with all the momentum in the world, having won seven consecutive UFC fights. Lopes, coming off two recent losses to Alexander Volkanovski, put an end to that streak on the White House’s South Lawn.

Lopes celebrated by climbing the octagon and channeling his inner Maximus in the 2000 film “Gladiator.” He stood atop the barrier fence and raised his arms up as if to ask the crowd, “Are you not entertained?”

Lopes kept the celebration going after his win. He went straight to the UFC Fan Fest event held at The Ellipse nearby. The Brazilian may have knocked out an American fighter, but that didn’t stop the crowd from giving him a hero’s welcome.

What Lopes did on Sunday night was something that will surely echo in UFC eternity.

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