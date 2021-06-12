Christian Eriksen’s club teammates dedicate goals to him after collapse

Two of Christian Eriksen’s teammates at Inter Milan scored for their countries on Sunday and dedicated their goals to their teammate.

Achraf Hakimi, a winger for Inter, scored for Morocco in a friendly match Sunday against Burkina Faso. As part of his celebration, he turned to the camera and made reference to Eriksen’s No. 24 by holding up his hands.

After Lukaku, Hakimi has also dedicated his goal to Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/ITYIbQei5j — FedeNerazzurra (@FNerazzurra1908) June 12, 2021

Perhaps even more emotional was the tribute from Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who along with Eriksen is a key part of Inter Milan’s attack. Lukaku scored twice for Belgium against Russia in the team’s Euro opener, taking place just hours after Eriksen collapsed in another match in the same competition. After scoring the first of his two goals, Lukaku ran to the TV camera and could be heard saying “Chris, I love you.”

Romelu Lukaku just scored against Russia, ran to the camera and screamed "Chris, I love you." He dedicated the goal to his Inter Milan team-mate Eriksen. #Eriksen pic.twitter.com/8dnOGH1SQk — Mina Uosef (@mina_uosef) June 12, 2021

After the match, a 3-0 Belgium win, Lukaku said he had “a lot of tears” prior to the start of the game and added that he planned to contact his club teammate as soon as possible.

Lukaku to Sporza: “I had a lot of tears before the game. It was difficult to focus. Other players were affected too. I’m going to contact him. I read that he’s out of danger. I hope he’ll be in good health soon. I am happy with the victory, but my thoughts are with Christian.” pic.twitter.com/TXeEopY8PO — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) June 12, 2021

Eriksen, Denmark’s star midfielder, is in stable condition after collapsing on the field during Saturday’s Euro match against Finland. He received received widespread support from the soccer world, but few would have been hit harder emotionally than those who play with him at club level.