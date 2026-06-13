Fans all had the same complaint while watching FOX’s broadcast of Team USA World Cup opener

FOX drew the ire of soccer fans everywhere with how it handled its broadcast of Team USA’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.

Team USA took on Paraguay on Friday night in their first group stage contest on home soil at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, Calif. For casual American soccer fans tuning into the World Cup clash, it was also their first encounter with the newly implemented “hydration breaks.”

FIFA instituted the three-minute breaks for what was touted as a measure for player welfare, with some competing nations not used to potentially sweltering heat in some host locations. The mandatory breaks occur midway through each half, at around the 22nd and 67th minutes of every match.

But the weather was far from threatening for the USA-Paraguay matchup, with temperatures in the mid-70s. Many complained about the breaks, which FOX used to broadcast commercials similar to quarter breaks in the NBA or NFL.

They aren’t even hiding what these hydration breaks are about. It’s 75 degrees under a roof at SoFi, the announcer says “that’s the end of the first quarter,” and then it’s straight to commercials. The game is gone. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 13, 2026

So we're doing hydration breaks even when it's 71 degrees and no direct sun, huh? Kinda crazy the sport just decided to change format from 2 halves to 4 quarters. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) June 13, 2026

So water breaks are just Soccer being 4 quarters and a halftime? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 13, 2026

The amount of commercials during these hydration breaks during the USMNT-Paraguay World Cup opener…



What happened to the game I love? 💔 pic.twitter.com/7PAzqukEGb — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 13, 2026

One of the best things about the fan viewing experience in soccer is that stoppages are minimal, with the halftime break being the only lengthy gap in the action. While the hydration breaks were framed as being pro-player, the biggest beneficiaries from the change are obviously the broadcasters and FIFA itself. More breaks means more ad time.

The 2026 World Cup started, and there’s already been some outrage over the breaks. FOX was also under fire on Thursday when it missed several seconds of game action during Mexico’s tournament opener against South Africa.

Team USA at least made waiting through the commercials worth it for its fans during Friday’s first half. The home team scored three goals to take a 3-0 lead into the mid-game break.