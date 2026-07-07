Fans roast FOX announcer for his parting message after Team USA lost

Fans were not at all enthused by the desperate plea from FOX announcer John Strong to end Team USA’s run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT played behind for most of Monday’s Round of 16 match against Belgium in front of a tense crowd at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. Despite a few promising moments, the U.S. bowed out in a 4-1 affair that served as an unceremonious exit for the tournament hosts.

With the result of the match all but final, Strong implored American viewers to give soccer more of a chance.

“If you’ve enjoyed what you’re seeing, well, support your local team,” said Strong in the dying minutes of Monday’s contest. “This doesn’t have to be the last soccer you watch for the next four years. It’s a beautiful sport.”

While Strong only intended to promote the beautiful game to an American viewer base that loves a different kind of football, several fans believe it came at an awful time.

The announcers begging US viewers to not stop watching the World Cup now that we've lost is the depressing cherry on top — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 7, 2026

OMG the “please keep watching soccer” message as the U.S. is getting waffle-stomped is NOT HELPING … — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 7, 2026

John Strong at Fox almost pleading with people at the end of the match to keep watching the rest of the tournament…yeah that is not happening at the level Fox or FIFA would like. https://t.co/2UbbPqEpA3 — KelliX (Pantyhose Priestess) (@KXPriestess) July 7, 2026

John Strong: “This doesn’t have to be the last soccer game you watch for the next four years.”



Stu Holden: “The future of the sport for American soccer is very bright.”



New @USMNT Soccer Fans: pic.twitter.com/kkmg4GS8Oq — Maverick (@mavseventeen76) July 7, 2026

Despite Strong’s good intentions for the sport, an announcer’s message was not going to get more American fans to tune in to soccer. A more successful run in the World Cup on home soil would have.

Making such a plea while the USMNT was outclassed by Belgium understandably did not sit well with the viewing public.

Team USA and its fans got a huge jolt with Malik Tillman’s free kick equalizer in the 31st minute — a celebration that lasted all of a few minutes as Charles De Ketelaere pushed Belgium back ahead moments later.

The USMNT’s comeback chances were all but dead once goalkeeper Matt Freese committed a costly error that led to another Belgium goal in the 57th minute. Romelu Lukaku had American fans turning off their TVs with a final stoppage-time goal.