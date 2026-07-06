Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Spain quietly owns 1 impressive stat of the 2026 World Cup

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The FIFA World Cup trophy
Dec 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; The World Cup trophy sits on a podium during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

On Monday, Spain punched its ticket to the final eight with a 1-0 win over Portugal at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Both teams were held without a goal for the first 90 minutes, but the first minute of stoppage time changed that as Mikel Merino played hero with the game-winner.

It also marked the only goal of the match, and in turn, Spain’s unreal streak continued: The Spain team has yet to allow a single goal during the World Cup run.

Here is what Spain has done so far:

  • 0-0 Draw vs. Cape Verde
  • 4-0 Win vs. Saudi Arabia
  • 1-0 Win vs. Paraguay
  • 3-0 Win vs. Austria
  • 1-0 Win vs. Portugal

Spain set a new record by going 560 minutes without a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal almost became the first team to score on Spain in this tournament. However, goalkeeper Unai Simon had one of the best plays of this year’s World Cup.

Spain now advances to the quarterfinal round and will face the winner of Team USA and Belgium, with the next match scheduled for Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

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