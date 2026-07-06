Video catches Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Spain’s game-winner

The 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered another thrilling game on Monday as Spain defeated Portugal, 1-0, as star Cristiano Ronaldo played his final game in the World Cup.

Spain and Portugal went the first 90 minutes without a goal, but Mikel Merino scored the game-winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

SPAIN TAKES THE LEAD ON THE STROKE OF STOPPAGE TIME 🇪🇸



Mikel Merino is the hero! pic.twitter.com/6pVqi1itwF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 6, 2026

Following the goal, cameras caught Ronaldo’s expression, and frustration set in with Portugal’s hopes of reaching the quarterfinal put to bed.

Ronaldo reacts to Spain taking the late, late lead over Portugal pic.twitter.com/5gY0um1Oo6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 6, 2026

Portugal began this year’s World Cup with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, and fans criticized Ronaldo for not having much of an impact.

Heartbreak for Ronaldo 💔 pic.twitter.com/Nr3F7wlBh1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 6, 2026

Then, Ronaldo scored two goals in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, and Ronaldo then had a penalty kick goal in the 2-1 win over Croatia to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.

On Sunday, one day before the Round of 16 showdown in Arlington, Texas, Ronaldo said it would be his final World Cup this time.

“It’s about enjoying it as much as possible,” Ronaldo said. “This will be my last World Cup, but let’s hope tomorrow isn’t my last game.”

Now, Portugal comes up just short, and Spain will face the winner of Team USA and Belgium as the field continues to shrink.