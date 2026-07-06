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Video catches Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Spain’s game-winner

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Cristiano Ronaldo during a game
Jun 22, 2014; Manaus, Amazonas, BRAZIL; Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (7) against USA during the 2014 World Cup at Arena Amazonia. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered another thrilling game on Monday as Spain defeated Portugal, 1-0, as star Cristiano Ronaldo played his final game in the World Cup.

Spain and Portugal went the first 90 minutes without a goal, but Mikel Merino scored the game-winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

Following the goal, cameras caught Ronaldo’s expression, and frustration set in with Portugal’s hopes of reaching the quarterfinal put to bed.

Portugal began this year’s World Cup with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, and fans criticized Ronaldo for not having much of an impact.

Then, Ronaldo scored two goals in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, and Ronaldo then had a penalty kick goal in the 2-1 win over Croatia to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.

On Sunday, one day before the Round of 16 showdown in Arlington, Texas, Ronaldo said it would be his final World Cup this time.

“It’s about enjoying it as much as possible,” Ronaldo said. “This will be my last World Cup, but let’s hope tomorrow isn’t my last game.”

Now, Portugal comes up just short, and Spain will face the winner of Team USA and Belgium as the field continues to shrink.

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