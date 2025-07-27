Hulk Hogan’s son pays emotional tribute to his father

Hulk Hogan’s son paid an emotional tribute to his father late Saturday.

Nick Hogan shared a message on Instagram thanking Hogan’s many fans for their support in the past few days since Hogan died on Thursday. The post was accompanied by a large trove of pictures of Nick and his father.

“My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for,” Nick Hogan wrote. “I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain.

“I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life.”

Nick Hogan is somewhat famous himself, largely for his appearances on the family’s reality show “Hogan Knows Best.” The 35-year-old also briefly pursued a career in motorsports.

Hulk Hogan died Thursday of what was reportedly cardiac arrest. His passing triggered an outpouring of tributes from across the wrestling world.